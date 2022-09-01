Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Closing of the Sale of Fancamp’s Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp”) (TSXV: FNC) and KWG Resources Inc. (“KWG”) (CSE: KWG, KWG.A; FSE: KW61) are pleased to announce that, further to their joint press releases dated July 21, 2022 and August 10, 2022, they have closed the sale (the “Transaction”) by Fancamp to KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the “Koper Lake-McFaulds” mineral properties, comprised of four (4) “legacy” mining claims (the “Mining Claims”) that cover approximately four (4) square kilometers, overlying the axis of the Ring of Fire intrusion, host to all the known chromite deposits located within the “Ring of Fire” in the Province of Ontario.

The consideration paid by KWG to Fancamp for the purchase of the Mining Claims and the one-time payment by Fancamp to KWG of C$1,500,000 consisted of: (a) the issuance by KWG to Fancamp of a secured convertible promissory note in the principal amount of C$34.5 million; (b) the issuance by KWG to Fancamp of warrants to purchase a total of 4,044,453 multiple voting shares of KWG; and (c) the grant by KWG to Fancamp of a 2.0% net smelter return royalty (one-quarter of which may be purchased by KWG at any time for C$5 million and the next one-quarter of which is subject to a right of first refusal in favour of KWG) on any direct or indirect interest in the Mining Claims held by KWG on and after the closing date.

Additional information with respect to the Transaction can be found in the joint press release of Fancamp and KWG dated July 21, 2022. Additional information with respect to the Mining Claims can be found under KWG’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing its priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development. Fancamp owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including chromium, strategic rare-earth metals, gold, zinc, titanium and more. Fancamp’s chromium properties in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario are strategically located. Its rare earth element properties in Quebec are a special focus. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, in addition to an investment in a zinc mine planned to be restarted in Nova Scotia. Fancamp is developing energy reduction technology with its advanced Titanium extraction strategy. Fancamp is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

About KWG Resources Inc.

With the completion of the purchase from Fancamp, KWG is the Owner of the Black Horse chromite project (part of the “Koper Lake-McFaulds” properties). Bold Ventures Inc. is carried through exploration of the former Fancamp claims for 10%. KWG holds a 15% vested interest in the McFaulds copper/zinc project and a vested 30% interest in the Big Daddy chromite project. KWG also owns 100% of CCC which staked mining claims between Aroland, Ontario (near Nakina) and the Ring of Fire. CCC has conducted a surveying and soil testing program to assess the prospects for the engineering and construction of a railroad along that route between the Ring of Fire and Aroland, Ontario. CCC engaged Cormorant Utilities and Rail-Veyor Technologies for Engineering Proposals for the construction of a transportation and utility corridor within the route and has received those proposals. KWG has also acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP has acquired two chromite-refining patents in Canada and one in each of the USA, South Africa and Kazakhstan, and is prosecuting an application in Turkey.

