Fanz to Launch Free to Play Fantasy 5 Game for Premier League, Prizes to Include NFTs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Fanz.com has issued a news release announcing that it has signed a contract with 20SHOTS for the launch of Fanz Fantasy5 in March 2022. The full text of the news release follows:

Fanz has signed a partnership contract with UK company 20SHOTS and will launch a free to play fantasy football game called Fanz Fantasy5 in March 2022 for the Premier League on Fanz.com, where players can win NFTs and signed merch.

Fanz.com is a gateway for NFTs, gaming, commerce and governance for world football, founded by Sam Jones and Teddy Sagi.

Fanz Fantasy5 will be a free to play game on the browser, where a user selects 5 players from 5 matches across the Premier League. Based on the real-life performance of the players in each round of games in the league, a scoreboard will show the winning scores after each round of games. Top scores will receive NFTs or signed merch from elite players.

The partnership comes as Fantasy5’s growth continues, surpassing 100,000 active users to become the fastest growing free-to-play football jackpot game in the industry.

Fantasy5’s growth this season has also been driven by 74% week on week retention rates, with active users logging in 3 times a week and spending in excess of 3 minutes on site per session when playing.

As part of the partnership, Fanz will be utilising Fantasy5 as an acquisition, engagement and retention tool to help unite and grow the Fanz community.

Sam Jones, founder of OOOOO and Fanz said, “Mass adoption of Web 3.0 including NFTs has not happened yet. We believe a simple fantasy football game based on Premier League games is a great way for people to have fun and have a chance to win an NFT or signed merch. Winning an NFT will force people to open a crypto wallet and begin to learn about this new world. We chose this game as it is simple and data driven. We will be adding more football themed games to the Fanz ecosystem soon.”

Jacob Kalms CEO and Co-Founder of 20SHOTS said, “Our retention statistics show that free-to-play product represents the next player recruitment and retention battleground and by being able to offer Fantasy5 directly to their customers, Fanz’ offering to a valuable football audience is increased.”

“This major partnership represents the next stage of our strategic growth which will continue to see Fantasy5 offered to football fans globally to help better acquire, engage, retain and monetise our partners community,” continued Mr. Kalms.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Manchester and Shanghai.

Interactive video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $420 billion this year according to McKinsey. OOOOO are focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers, and entrepreneurs to embrace the live stream economy. Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has seen over +500,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across fashion, sport, beauty, and wellness.

For further information please contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited



Sam Jones, Chief Executive Officer

604.265.0771

sam@ooooo.com



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that OOOOO expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “will”, “believes”, “intends” “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of OOOOO’s management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of OOOOO or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding: growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets, including the continued worldwide adoption of football; expectations regarding the operation of our app; the launch date for the services and goods offered on the Fanz.com website, and our future revenues. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners, including our ability to attract and retain sports teams and players. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: those relating to potential disruptions to product delivery; failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of financing (as necessary; and other risk factors described in our Filing Statement which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and OOOOO undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.



CBJ Newsmakers