FAR Resources Ltd. Reports High Grade Lithium Assays From Its Beryl Pegmatite, Jean Lake Property, Snow Lake Area, Manitoba

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from sampling undertaken on its recently located beryl pegmatite, Jean Lake property, located in the historic Snow Lake mining district in east-central Manitoba (cf news release September 28th, 2021).

After a brief program of trench clearing and mucking of nearly 80 years of organic debris a total of 5 representative grab samples of spodumene were collected from two blasted and trenched locations along the trend of the beryl pegmatite. Two of the samples were from apple green, coarse grained spodumene (Far21-1 and -2; Figure 1) and three samples were from straw-coloured finer grained spodumene (Far21-3,4 and 5; Figure 2).

Samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster (Ontario) for analysis using the UT-7 method which uses a total dissolution of the sample by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-MS finish. This analytical approach is the standard analytical technique used by the Company on its Zoro and Jean Lake lithium projects.

Results indicate all samples returned high-grade lithium contents regardless of the size or textural characteristics of the spodumene (Table 1). Ongoing exploration is planned for the remainder of 2021 and 2022 utilizing drone-assisted magnetic and Lidar surveys, prospecting, and surficial geochemical methods.

John Gammack, President and CEO of FAR stated, “We are concurrently advancing our recently acquired Jean Lake lithium-gold project to drill-ready status and integrated exploration approaches based on modern airborne and ground geophysical and geochemical technologies bolstered by sound field programs of boots on the ground prospecting and geological mapping. These new high-grade assay results provide us with a focus on the potential for new expanded lithium resources on our Snow Lake projects.”

Table 1. Lithium analyses for two styles of spodumene mineralization at the Beryl pegmatite, Jean Lake property, Snow Lake area, Manitoba.

Element Li20% Li2C03% Unit % Detection Limit Analysis Method Beryl Pegmatite 1: FAR 21L-1 3.89 9.63 FAR 21L-2 5.17 12.78 Beryl Pegmatite 2: FAR 21L-3 4.74 11.71 FAR 21L-4 4.09 10.11 FAR 21L-5 3.81 9.42

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer, P.Geo., FAR Resources Qualified Person as identified by Canadian National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About FAR

FAR Resources’ Winston Gold and Silver Project includes on-going exploration of their 100 percent owned property located in the Black Range of New Mexico USA. Recent results included exceptional numbers from property-wide confirmatory sampling completed in late 2020 with grades of up to 66.5 g/t gold and 4619 g/t silver. The property’s three mines, Ivanhoe, Emporia and Little Granite are known for their historic production of high-grade gold and silver ores, primarily developed prior to the 1930’s with a brief revival in the 1980’s but have seen little modern exploration. Full data tables and info can be viewed here on pages 14, 17,19 and 20 : https://farresources.com/images/investors/presentation/precious_metals_deck/precious_metals_deck_revised-26Mar2021.pdf .

FAR Resources also has its 100 percent owned ZORO Lithium Project, in CANADA, located in the mining-friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba containing numerous known lithium deposits. The company has completed five drill programs on the property leading to the discovery of at least 12 lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes. FAR Resources also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories hosting at least 10 lithium bearing spodumene pegmatite dykes with average lithium concentration of 1.03% Li20 and individual samples grading up to 3.3% Li20.

To read more on both lithium properties and past exploration details, click here: https://www.farresources.com/images/investors/presentation/sustainable_energy/REVISED_SUSTAINABLE_ENERGY_PRESENTATION.pdf

