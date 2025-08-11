FavoriteBikes StormX Fat-Tire Costco E-Bike with 20Ah Battery and High-Torque Motor Launches in Canada

MONTREAL, QC, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FavoriteBikes today unveiled StormX, a premium all-terrain fat-tire e-bike engineered to conquer Canada’s toughest winters and deliver year-round performance on any surface — from Ottawa snowdrifts to Pacific coast sand.

Developed through a unique cross-border collaboration between Canadian product specialists and FavoriteBikes’ engineering team, StormX combines rugged winter capability with advanced smart technology and long-distance endurance.

Winter-Ready by Design

StormX was built for riders who demand confidence in extreme conditions. Its powerful high-torque motor and long-range 20Ah battery deliver the strength and stamina to tackle snow, ice, and steep climbs. Paired with 4-inch fat tires for exceptional grip and stability, plus hydraulic disc brakes and a welded cargo rack, StormX is equally at home on frozen backroads or city streets.

Key Features

UL-Certified 48V / ≈ 20Ah Battery (917 Wh) — Up to 80 miles / 125 km range

— Up to 80 miles / 125 km range 500 W Hub Motor (1,200 W peak, 60 Nm torque) — Tuned for snow, sand, and 10° climbs

— Tuned for snow, sand, and 10° climbs Favorite Smart System — Color LCD, RFID/Bluetooth unlock, adaptive 1,600-lumen headlight, OTA firmware updates

— Color LCD, RFID/Bluetooth unlock, adaptive 1,600-lumen headlight, OTA firmware updates 26 × 4 in Fat Tires & Hydraulic Discs — All-weather confidence

— All-weather confidence Integrated Rear Rack — Haul gear without flex or compromise

From Concept to Reality

“The goal from day one was clear: create a bike that thrives in the harshest Canadian winters while still delivering a smooth, premium ride year-round,” said Angela, CEO of FavoriteBikes. “StormX proves that a Canadian-designed fat-tire e-bike can set a new standard for performance and versatility.”

Pricing & Availability

StormX is available now at CAD $1,999 exclusively through Costco Canada and FavoriteBikes.com. Every purchase includes a two-year comprehensive warranty, eight-year parts availability, free shipping, and a three-month risk-free test ride.

About FavoriteBikes

With headquarters in Los Angeles and Montreal, FavoriteBikes designs electric bicycles that combine cutting-edge technology, safety, and sustainability. Its lineup — from the versatile Hybrid CSC commuter to the winter-ready StormX — is backed by industry-leading warranties and nationwide service support.

