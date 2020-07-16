Feds Providing $19 Billion Support

CBJ — The federal government will be assisting the 10 provinces and three territories with $19 billion in financial aid as a means of helping to kick-start regional economies.

Ontario will get the lion’s share of the funding, receiving $7 billion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the funding will help provinces and municipalities prepare for a potential second wave of the coronavirus, including acquisition of more testing capabilities and personal protective equipment. A percentage of the funding will also go towards supporting municipal transportation.

