Feed Nova Scotia and Rogers Step Up to the Plate to help more than 17,000 Nova Scotians

Nova Scotia food hampers will provide more than 360,000 local meals to support increased demand at food banks

Rogers employees in Nova Scotia volunteer to help organize, fill and distribute hampersHALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stepping up to help address food insecurity facing many Canadian families, Rogers Communications’ Step Up to the Plate initiative with Food Banks Canada has arrived in Nova Scotia, delivering food hampers that will provide more than 360,000 meals for local food banks. These hampers will help fill the plates of more than 17,000 Nova Scotians across the province.The Step Up to the Plate initiative started in June at Rogers Centre in Toronto, with Rogers employee volunteers and their families filling food hampers with non-perishable food items that provide an individual with a week’s worth of meals. Now, trucks loaded with hampers and pallets of food are on the move, destined for communities across Canada, where an unprecedented 8 million meals will be provided to Canadians when the initiative is completed this summer. On arrival in Nova Scotia, local Rogers employee volunteers are working with Feed Nova Scotia to organize and continue stuffing thousands of food hampers for distribution to local food banks to help those who need it most.“We are proud Nova Scotians. This is where we live, where we work, and where we raise our families. Nova Scotians are part of our extended family at Rogers, and when our family needs help, it’s our responsibility to step up and pitch in, through food donations, volunteering, and more,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic, Rogers Communications. “Rogers has a long legacy of supporting our communities and giving back. This is our 60th year as a company – certainly a year like no other – and we are here to roll up our sleeves and get to work so we can come through this together.”As the country begins to reopen, the economic impact of the pandemic continues to be significant, affecting food insecurity and demand at food banks. According to Food Banks Canada, which supports over 3,000 food banks and community agencies from coast-to-coast-to-coast – including Feed Nova Scotia – many local food banks have been severely impacted by COVID-19, from decreased volunteers and donations to having to adapt their operations, making it more challenging to meet their clients’ needs.“In a pandemic, barriers to food security are even bigger, and the support of food banks is especially critical,” said Nick Jennery, Executive Director, Feed Nova Scotia. “Since a state of emergency was first declared in Nova Scotia, we’ve not only remained fully operational; we’ve also been able to distribute more food than ever, thanks to the incredible support of donors like Rogers.”“We know that vulnerable populations, especially individuals facing food insecurity are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our government, along with Canada’s food banks, and community organizations are providing much needed support,” said Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour. “Canadians are compassionate and generous—especially in times of crisis. Huge thanks to the wonderful volunteers and organizations across the country who have come together to ‘Step Up to the Plate’!”Step Up to the Plate is part of The 60 Project , a year-long initiative to mark Rogers 60th anniversary by giving back and building a stronger Canada – from donations of time, money and fundraising support, to investing in Canada and the networks that keep our customers connected. We are bringing this commitment to life by partnering with community organizations like Food Banks Canada, Women’s Shelters Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Pflag; providing Ted Rogers Community Grants to support organizations that help youth succeed inside and outside the classroom; investing in a 100% Canadian-based Customer Service team and in our networks to help Canada’s economy thrive and grow; and connecting the next generation to education and the support they need to build a bright future. The 60 Project is about making hope possible, right here, in the Canadian communities we call home.And with Step Up to the Plate and other initiatives this year, our Rogers family – all 25,000 strong, including here in Nova Scotia – will come together to give back an unprecedented 60,000 volunteer hours. With action, we will stand together with those who need us most, to ensure that all Canadians have an opportunity to move forward to discover a new normal that is better than the one that came before.About Rogers

