FEEL FOODS LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION NFT COLLECTION INSPIRED BY PLANT-BASED INFLUENCERS

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FEEL FOODS LTD. (CSE: ‘FEEL’) (OTC: ‘FLLLF’) (FSE: ‘1ZF’) announced today it has launched a limited-edition collection of non-Fungible tokens, or NFTs, inspired by plant-based food influencers who are helping to promote a healthy lifestyle, stop animal cruelty, and save the planet.

An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger. NFTs can be associated with reproducible digital files such as art, music, photos, videos, and audio. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many crypto currencies.

Feel Foods NFTs will be available on a Binance powered marketplace and will be awarded to customers who purchase Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products over the next 30-days on www.feelfoodsco.com while supplies last. *

View Feel Foods NFTs as they drop on our social media: (@feelfoodsco) (@blacksheepvegancheeze)

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, stated: “Feel Foods is not only supporting a plant-based lifestyle for health reasons, for the animals and for the planet, but is also embracing the latest in digital trends by introducing this limited line of NFTs inspired by key influencers who are helping to lead the plant-based movement.”

“Whether you are a vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, or just support the shift towards taking better care of ourselves and our planet, we encourage you to try our Black Sheep Vegan Cheezes that are now available directly from our e-commerce site and in over 70 grocery and food services locations throughout British Columbia and soon to be across Canada.”

“This plant-based NFT program is designed to reward our customers while honouring influencers for plant-based products that are making a difference in our communities and our planet,” concluded Greenway.

About NFTs

Although they have been around since 2014, NFTs are gaining in popularity now because more people are buying and selling digital artwork. This trend continued into 2021, leading to a massive buying surge, as over $200 million worth of NFTs were traded in the first three months alone.

NFTs are also, generally, one of a kind, or at least one of a very limited run, and have unique identifying codes.

“Essentially, NFTs create digital scarcity,” says Arry Yu, chair of the Washington Technology Industry Association Cascadia Blockchain Council and managing director of Yellow Umbrella Ventures.

This stands in stark contrast to most digital creations, which are almost always infinite in supply. Hypothetically, cutting off the supply should raise the value of a given asset, assuming it is in demand.

The current record for sales for an NFT project is The Merge by Pak (creator) which had $91.8 million in sales on the NFT platform Nifty Gateway. Digital artist Mike Winklemann, better known as ‘Beeple’ crafted a composite of 5,000 daily drawings to create perhaps the most famous NFT of the moment, ‘EVERYDAYS: The First 5000 Days,’ which sold at Christie’s for a record-breaking $69.3 million.

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze (‘Black Sheep’) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

*Terms and Conditions: To qualify, purchase any Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze product from our e-commerce store (www.feelfoodsco.com) between January 6th and February 4th 2022 to receive your unique NFT. Limited NFTs will be rewarded to customers by their product purchase date and will be available to all customers while NFT supplies last.

