Female business and community leaders of the Prosperity Project laud the collaborative work of the federal government with the provinces to create historic agreement for Canadian women

Toronto, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Prosperity Project commends the federal and Ontario governments for today’s funding announcement to support the creation of a sustainable national childcare program to address the needs of working families.

This long-term commitment to improving working parents’ ability to participate in the workforce will help ensure women remain on the path to prosperity.

“This means working mothers in particular who have struggled through the COVID-19 years will be supported to fully participate in Canada’s economic recovery,” says Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the Board of the Royal Bank of Canada and co-chair of The Prosperity Project Childcare and Early Childhood Education Advisory Group.

“For fifty years, Canadian women have fought to include early childhood learning and childcare in government agendas. There have been many road bumps along the way, but, finally today, we have reached an historic and transformative moment for Canada. If we can now move expeditiously to implement the highest quality care for our children – our future- and aim for equal participation in the labour force in order to build prosperity for all, we will have a strong edge in a competitive global economy,” says Penny Collenette, lawyer and co-chair of The Prosperity Project Childcare and Early Childhood Education Advisory Group.

The Prosperity Project is looking forward to the implementation of this plan which is so crucial to Canadian women and to Canada’s economy.

“We are pleased to see a Year 3 check-in requirement to assess the results and to make any necessary changes,” says Pamela Jeffery, founder of The Prosperity Project. “Meanwhile, we will remain vigilant to ensure that access is assured, spaces are created and standards are enhanced.”

About The Prosperity Project

Launched in May 2020, The Prosperity Project is a volunteer-driven, registered charity conceived by a diverse group of 62 female leaders from across the country – women who have historically made a difference and are committed to continuing to promote positive change as active participants in The Prosperity Project.

The organization was founded and is being led by Pamela Jeffery, founder of the Women’s Executive Network and Canadian Board Diversity Council. The Prosperity Project is taking action to explicitly link women and prosperity, underscoring the economic importance of gender equality. Specific initiatives include a matching program connecting not-for-profit organizations with business expertise to bolster these organizations’ in-house skills and expertise, a Rosie the Riveter-inspired initiative to inspire and empower women; quarterly pan-Canadian surveys and an annual report card on gender diversity and leadership.

Visit The Prosperity Project website at www.canadianprosperityproject.ca.



CBJ Newsmakers