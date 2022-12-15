Femme Gaming and Plan International Canada Join Forces to Empower Girls

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Femme Gaming and Plan International Canada are thrilled to announce a partnership for the upcoming fundraising event, Game for Girls’ Equality Holiday Charity Stream. This marks Plan International Canada’s launch into the gaming space and Femme Gaming’s continued commitment to promoting equal rights for girls.

The two-day charity stream takes place from Dec. 16 and 17 and raises funds for Plan International Canada’s “Digital Safe Spaces for Girls” Gift of Hope. This unique charitable gift provides girls with access to information, social networks, and opportunities to learn about their rights and share their opinions without fear of discrimination or harassment.

“It’s an ideal partnership because we both understand that girls can’t reach their full potential without safe and equal access to information technology,” says Catherine Chalmers, Vice President of Philanthropy, Plan International Canada. “Canadians who participate in the Game for Girls’ Equality livestream will not only have fun, but they will also help to bridge the digital divide and empower girls globally.”

“Femme Gaming is dedicated to empowering women and girls in gaming and esports by providing a safe and inclusive space for women and those of marginalized genders,” says Femme Gaming founder Jessica Medeiros. “We’re excited to partner with Plan International Canada and make a real difference for girls around the world.”

Tune in to the charity stream and join us in supporting digital safe spaces for girls. Together, we can power up girls’ rights and create a brighter future. Click the link to make a donation to Plan International Canada’s Gifts of Hope program and support the Digital Safe Spaces for Girls gift.

In addition to supporting a worthy cause, Plan International Canada’s Gifts of Hope make the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday list. Gifts of Hope provide charitable giving opportunities that give tangible goods and vital services to those most in need around the world and offer a simple way to give back during the holiday season of giving. Plus, many Gifts of Hope are matched by Plan International Canada’s partners, so the impact of your donation is multiplied. Visit plangifts.ca to explore the wide variety of Gifts of Hope available and give a life-changing gift during this holiday season of charitable giving.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children’s rights and equality for girls. We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and are now active in more than 75 countries.

About Femme Gaming

Femme Gaming is an organization dedicated to empowering women and marginalized genders in the world of esports and gaming.

