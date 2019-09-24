FHLBank San Francisco Awards $781,250 in Grants for Five Disaster Recovery and Resiliency Initiatives in California

Tuesday, September 24, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco has awarded $781,250 in grants that will be used by local government agencies and nonprofit Economic Development Districts (EDDs) to launch targeted disaster recovery and resiliency initiatives in five communities affected by recent natural disasters: Butte County, Lake County, Shasta County, Sonoma County, and Yuba County.

