Fiat Chrysler Recall

CBJ — Fiat Chrysler has announced it will be recalling almost 400,000 vehicles because the rear-view camera image can possibly stay on longer than permitted.

The recall includes: Ram pickups, Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Renegade vans and SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Also on the recall list are certain 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Cherokee SUVs, and 2019 Dodge Challenger models. All have 8.4-inch or 12-inch radio displays.

In some instances the displays have stayed illuminated for more than 10 seconds after the vehicles are shifted out of reverse gear. The concern is that the light may distract drivers.

As of now, no accidents or injuries have been reported because of the defect.

Owners will be notified starting May 22. Dealers will update the software or it could be done over the Internet.

