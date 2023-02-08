Field Law Expands into the Bow Valley with the Acquisition of Hicks Intellectual Property

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Field Law is bulking up its intellectual property services by acquiring the Canmore-based firms Hicks Intellectual Property Law and Hicks & Associates Intellectual Property, collectively known as Hicks Intellectual Property. The union between Field Law and Hicks Intellectual Property significantly increases the capacity of Field Law and allows the firm to expand its IP services and to broaden its technical subject-matter knowledge in the patent field.

With a combined team of 17 intellectual property professionals, the acquisition has rapidly grown Field Law’s intellectual property practice. It presents an opportunity for further growth in this advancing area of law. The Hicks Intellectual Property Canmore office will become Field Law’s fourth office, giving the firm a strong base to serve new and existing clients in Canmore and the surrounding Bow Valley.

“The entire Hicks IP team is pleased to be joining Field Law,” said Christine Hicks, a lawyer, patent agent, trademark agent and cofounder of Hicks Intellectual Property. “Andrew and I started Hicks IP 17 years ago. Joining an organization that aligns with our firm culture, including quality of work, values and ethics was critically important in considering this move.”

Andrew Hicks added, “Field Law has an excellent reputation with the business community and among the profession. As a result of this announcement, we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients access to a much broader range of legal services, including corporate and commercial law, labour and employment, tax, immigration and a variety of areas in litigation.”

“We look forward to providing to our clients the extensive skills and knowledge of the great team at Hicks IP,” said Jeremiah Kowalchuk, Managing Partner at Field Law. “We are confident that the Hicks IP team will fit in at Field as they already encompass our values of integrity, collegiality and professional excellence.”

In the short term, Hicks IP will continue to operate using the same name, with integration under the Field Law brand taking place gradually over the coming months.

ABOUT FIELD LAW

Field Law is a western and northern regional business law firm, with offices in Calgary, Canmore and Edmonton, Alberta, and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The firm is a proud, strong and independent firm with lawyers dedicated to professional excellence, client service and delivering value. More than 125 lawyers and 140 staff work together to provide a variety of legal services to businesses and institutions in corporate and commercial matters, litigation and dispute resolution, labour and employment, insurance, energy, intellectual property, privacy, professional regulatory and medical malpractice issues. Additionally, the firm provides private services to individuals including estate planning services, tax and real estate transactions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/244849ad-47c9-473c-88cd-e97af485c46c





