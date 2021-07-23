Friday, July 23, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Financial 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2021

Financial 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2021

Financial 15 Split Corp

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial 15 Split Corp. (“the Company”) announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2021 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.financial15.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.financial15.com.

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
US Financial 15 Split Corp
US Financial 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2021
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2021