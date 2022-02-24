Financial 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2021

Thursday, February 24, 2022Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Financial 15 Split Corp

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial 15 Split Corp. (“the Company”) announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2021 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.financial15.com

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-QUADRA (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.financial15.com


