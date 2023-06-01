Firan Technology Group Corporation Announces Acceptance by TSX of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (“FTG” or the “Corporation”) today announced the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of FTG’s Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”). Pursuant to the NCIB, FTG is authorized to purchase through the facilities of the TSX, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to an aggregate of 1,195,550 Common Shares, being approximately 5% of its Common Shares outstanding as of May 26, 2023. As of May 26, 2023, 23,911,002 Common Shares of the Corporation were issued and outstanding. Purchases may commence through the TSX on June 5, 2023, and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and June 4, 2024.

Purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB will be made in accordance with TSX by-laws, rules, and policies through the facilities of the TSX and/or through alternative Canadian trading systems. All Common Shares purchased by FTG will be cancelled. The price paid for any repurchased Common Shares will be the market price of such Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The average daily trading volume of the Common Shares of the Corporation from the start of trading on November 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, was 22,946 Common Shares and, accordingly, daily purchases will be limited to 5,736 Common Shares other than block purchase exemptions.

Under its previous normal course issuer bid approved by the TSX on April 20, 2022, the number of Common Shares that could by repurchased for cancellation was 1,224,560 Common Shares. FTG completed the purchase for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX, and/or through alternative trading systems, of 580,200 Common Shares at a weighted average price of $1.99 per Common Share. FTG’s previous normal course issuer bid expired on April 21, 2023.

To FTG’s knowledge, none of the directors, officers, or other insiders of FTG or any associate of any such persons, or any associate or affiliate of FTG currently intends to sell Common Shares to FTG during the course of the NCIB.

FTG believes that the proposed purchases are in the best interests of FTG and are a desirable use of corporate funds.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “will”, “may” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

