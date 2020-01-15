Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Achieves AS9100D Certification at FTG Circuits – Fredericksburg

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) announced today that it has completed and received AS9100D Certification from SAI Global Ltd. for its recently acquired printed circuit board manufacturing facility located in Fredericksburg, Virginia USA (formerly Colonial Circuits Inc.).

This AS9100 certification demonstrates our commitment to quality, compliance and aligns the Quality Management System with the other FTG manufacturing sites to further augment our Aerospace and Defense customer focus strategy.“We are proud of our focus on quality at FTG. As part of our Operational Excellence strategy, we strive for world-class quality systems and process controls. The AS9100D certification both demonstrates our achievements and is part of our path towards continuous improvement looking forward,” stated Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG Corporation. He added, “The AS9100 certification is a key part of the plan to grow FTG Circuits – Fredericksburg and increase FTG’s overall capacity to support our customers.”ABOUT AS9100DAS9100 is an aerospace certification standard based on the ISO 9001 quality system requirements.AS9100 takes the ISO 9001 requirements and supplements them with additional quality system requirements, which are established by the aerospace industry in order to satisfy DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements. The intent of the standard is to establish a worldwide quality management system for use within the aerospace industry.The official title of AS9100 is “AS9100 Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defense Organizations”.ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATIONFTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.For further information please contact: Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com



