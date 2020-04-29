VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Blood Services is proud to be part of CONCOR, a national clinical trial to test the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 convalescent plasma as a possible treatment to help patients infected with the virus. Today, the national blood authority and operator collected its first COVID-19 convalescent plasma donation in Vancouver.

“I’m delighted to be able to help out a really good cause. I have been an active blood donor for 15 years. I’m pleased my unfortunate situation can help somebody else. I think I’m doing a little bit of good out of all this.” says Jerry Glubisz, Canadian Blood Services’ first COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor.Canadian Blood Services is establishing a national convalescent plasma collection program. The blood operator is now recruiting potential convalescent plasma donors across the country through its new online registry .

