Tuesday, November 3, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | “First of its Kind” Research on the Practice and Promise of Seniors’ Campuses of Care

“First of its Kind” Research on the Practice and Promise of Seniors’ Campuses of Care

Toronto, ON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a time when there has never been a greater urgency to find better ways to maintain the health, well-being and safety of vulnerable seniors, newly released research from AdvantAge Ontario highlights a “made in Ontario” model that has been operating successfully in communities across the province for decades.AttachmentCampuses-of-Care-Executive-Brief-FinalDebbie Humphreys
AdvantAge Ontario
9058518821
dhumphreys@advantageontario.ca


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Sales in Quebec City remained at exceptional levels in October and the number of properties for sale fell even further
Sales in Quebec City remained at exceptional levels in October and the number of properties for sale fell even further
Gespeg Brings Update on Lac Arsenault Project
Gespeg Brings Update on Lac Arsenault Project