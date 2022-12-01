FIRST ONSITE expands in Atlantic Canada, opening new branch in Saint John

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has opened a new branch in Saint John, New Brunswick. With the new branch location, First Onsite further bolsters its commitment to the Maritime provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

“Saint John is the hub and industrial centre of New Brunswick, and this location provides a strategic beachhead for our continued growth,” said Darren Bezanson, Regional Vice President, Atlantic Region, First Onsite Property Restoration. “The new office also allows our team to better meet the demands of our customers and insurance partners, who have been keen on the company opening an office here for some time now.”

Atlantic region experience

First Onsite has decades of emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction experience in Atlantic Canada, including during Hurricanes Juan, Igor, Dorian and most recently, Fiona.

In September, the company deployed a team of specialists from across the country to support relief and cleanup in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Crews worked to ensure that critical infrastructure including grocery stores, hardware stores and banks were able get up and running to serve residents quickly. First Onsite then conducted hundreds of restoration projects in the residential and commercial sectors, many of which are still underway.

“This team can jump into action for insurance partners, businesses, and homeowners wherever they need us to be,” said Bezanson. “We help them prepare for, mitigate, and recover from any type of property loss – even with the magnitude of a catastrophic hurricane.”

About First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Jessica Patriquin

MAVERICK Public Relations

M 416-995-8496 | E [email protected]



