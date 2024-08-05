First Onsite Property Restoration Announces Key Leadership Promotions in Central Region

New GMs promoted: Jacob Crist in Oklahoma City, William Alexander in Houston





DENVER, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Onsite Property Restoration, one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, today announced the promotions of two experienced leaders within its Central Region. Jacob Crist has been promoted to General Manager of the Oklahoma City branch, and William Alexander has been promoted to General Manager of the Houston branch. These appointments bolster the company’s operational leadership and reflect its commitment to delivering excellence in restoration services.

Jacob Crist has been with First Onsite since the summer before his freshman year of college, progressing through various roles such as Project Manager and Operations Manager. He brings extensive experience with managing teams, client delivery, safety, scheduling, and overall operations. In his new role, Crist will oversee Oklahoma City operations, drive business development, manage the branch’s P&L, and lead local teams to ensure operational excellence and community engagement.

“I am motivated by the opportunity to help make First Onsite the big name in restoration locally. Having spent my entire career with one company and in one city, I have seen the growth opportunities our ever-expanding region provides. When people think of restoration in Oklahoma City, I want our name to resonate first and foremost,” said Jacob Crist, General Manager, Oklahoma City, First Onsite Property Restoration.

Similar to Crist’s success, William Alexander has also been promoted to a key leadership position at First Onsite. Alexander brings more than 10 years of experience in commercial and residential restoration, having served as a carpenter, Project Manager, Senior Project Manager, and Project Director. In his new role, Alexander will lead all Houston operations, oversee project execution and team performance, foster a collaborative culture, support business development, and ensure operational excellence across the branch.

“What excites me most about moving into the GM role is the ability to be a leader and coach for my colleagues within the Houston Branch,” said William Alexander, General Manager, Houston, First Onsite Property Restoration. “My hope is to further strengthen the collaborative working culture, empowering the sales and operational teams to work even closer together to achieve our shared goals.”

Both Crist and Alexander will report to Shane Fordham, Regional Director, Central Region at First Onsite Property Restoration. These promotions underscore the company’s dedication to cultivating leaders from within.

“Jacob and William bring extensive field experience, operational expertise, and a strong commitment to our customers. Their leadership will strengthen our teams, drive growth in Oklahoma City and Houston, and ensure continued excellence across the Central Region,” said Shane Fordham, Regional Director – Central Region, First Onsite Property Restoration.

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on LinkedIn.

