First Tellurium Announces Fourth and Final Tranche Close of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), announces that it has closed the fourth and final tranche (the “Fourth Tranche”) of a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) previously announced on October 4, 2021. Under the Fourth Tranche, the Company has issued 7,375,000 units for gross proceeds of $590,000. Together with the first tranche closing announced October 15, 2021, the second tranche closing announced November 2, 2021 and the third tranche closing announced on November 16, 2021, the Company has raised a total of $1,804,000 from the sale of 22,550,000 units.

No commissions or finder’s fees were paid in connection with the Fourth Tranche closing.

All securities issued under this Fourth and final Tranche closing are subject to a hold period expiring March 27, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp. “Tyrone Docherty”

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO For further information please contact: Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.



