First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), announces a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $150,000 through the sale of up to 600,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.25/unit. Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.40 per warrant share for a period of two years following the close of the offering. The Company may pay a finder’s fee consisting of cash to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Proceeds from this offering will be used for exploration programs on the Company’s Deer Horn property.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is based on leveraging diverse partnerships to generate revenue and value. Working with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and industry, First Tellurium explores for metals in British Columbia and helps indigenous communities grow and thrive through various industrial, social and environmental ventures.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium has been a vocal advocate of the BC Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act since its introduction and passage in the British Columbia legislature in November 2019. First Tellurium also supports federal Bill C-15, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

Tyrone Docherty

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone.doccap@dccnet.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.



