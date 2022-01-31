First Trust Portfolios Canada wins FundGrade® A+ Award

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Trust Portfolios Canada announced today that its First Trust International Capital Strength ETF (FINT) has won the FundGrade® A+ Award in the International Equity Fund category. These venerable awards are presented on an annual basis to Canadian investment funds that consistently achieve high FundGrade scores throughout the calendar year.

“We’re proud to be the recipient of Fundata’s FundGrade® A+ Award in the international equity category,” said Karl Cheong, Head of Distribution First Trust Portfolios Canada. “Our actively managed, First Trust International Capital Strength ETF (FINT) beat its benchmark over 1, 2, and 3-year periods with first quartile performance throughout, which is testament to the fund’s well designed investment methodology, robust fundamental research team and our commitment to Canadian Advisors,” concluded Mr. Cheong.

About the FundGrade A+® Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $224 billion as of December 31, 2021 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.firsttrust.ca .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated

For further information, please Contact: Karl Cheong

Email: karlcheong@firsttrust.ca, 1-877-622-5552



CBJ Newsmakers