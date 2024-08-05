Skip to content
FirstService Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Operating highlights:

    Three months ended   Nine months ended  
    September 30   September 30  
    2025   2024   2025   2024  
                           
Revenues (millions) $ 1,447.6   $ 1,396.0   $ 4,114.1   $ 3,851.5  
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)   164.8     160.0     425.2     375.8  
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   1.76     1.63     4.39     3.66  
                           
GAAP Operating Earnings   115.6     125.9     252.2     247.9  
GAAP Diluted EPS   1.24     1.34     2.32     2.26  
                           

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $1.45 billion, a 4% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 3% to $164.8 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.76, reflecting 8% growth over the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $115.6 million, versus $125.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.24 in the quarter, versus $1.34 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $4.11 billion, a 7% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $425.2 million, up 13%, and Adjusted EPS was $4.39, an increase of 20% over the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $252.2 million in the current year period, versus $247.9 million in the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $2.32, compared to $2.26 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased with the resilient growth in our consolidated third quarter results, despite weather-related and broader commercial macroeconomic headwinds which tempered the organic top-line within our Brands division,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “While we see these market challenges continuing to impact our performance in the fourth quarter, our businesses will collectively deliver a solid year of growth and profitability,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential – North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands – one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates approximately US$5.5 billion in annual revenues and has more than 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $605.4 million for the third quarter, up 8% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 5% driven by new contract wins. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $66.4 million, an increase of 13% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $53.3 million, versus $49.1 million for the third quarter of last year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin compared to the prior year reflects sustained progress with labor-driven operational efficiencies, consistent with improvements realized in recent quarters.

FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter were $842.1 million, up 1% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues declined 4%, with reduced activity levels in our restoration and roofing operations offsetting strong growth at Century Fire Protection. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $102.1 million, compared to $105.8 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $73.7 million, versus $87.1 million in the prior year quarter. Margins for the division were lower than prior year due to the negative operating leverage associated with the decline in organic revenue growth at our restoration and roofing service lines. The decrease in the Operating Earnings margin was further impacted by the comparison to an acquisition-related positive fair value adjustment on a contingent upside earn-out structure which we previously noted in the prior year quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $3.7 million in the third quarter, relative to $4.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP corporate costs for the quarter were $11.4 million, relative to $10.2 million in the prior year period.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb70c05d5a9c6431394c6be75540419f1 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.

To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5apa7p6e . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$) September 30   September 30
    2025   2024   2025   2024
                         
Net earnings $ 70,887     $ 77,761     $ 140,398     $ 137,595  
Income tax   27,700       26,372       57,377       50,971  
Other income, net   (1,138 )     (381 )     (2,220 )     (2,376 )
Interest expense, net   18,179       22,150       56,609       61,707  
Operating earnings   115,628       125,902       252,164       247,897  
Depreciation and amortization   46,635       41,409       136,443       117,441  
Acquisition-related items   (4,100 )     (13,036 )     15,795       (9,130 )
Stock-based compensation expense   6,617       5,699       20,772       19,626  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 164,780     $ 159,974     $ 425,174     $ 375,834  
A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.      
                       
(in thousands of US$)                    
               
Three months ended, September 30, 2025       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate(1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 53,279   $ 73,720     $ (11,371 )
Depreciation and amortization       12,164     34,449       22  
Acquisition-related items       920     (6,082 )     1,062  
Stock-based compensation expense                 6,617  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 66,363   $ 102,087     $ (3,670 )
                       
                       
Three months ended, September 30, 2024       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate(1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 49,059   $ 87,064     $ (10,221 )
Depreciation and amortization       8,871     32,516       22  
Acquisition-related items       660     (13,814 )     118  
Stock-based compensation expense                 5,699  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 58,590   $ 105,766     $ (4,382 )
                       
                       
Nine months ended, September 30, 2025       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate(1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 134,152   $ 154,728     $ (36,716 )
Depreciation and amortization       34,589     101,786       68  
Acquisition-related items       4,748     8,555       2,492  
Stock-based compensation expense                 20,772  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 173,489   $ 265,069     $ (13,384 )
                       
                       
Nine months ended, September 30, 2024       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate(1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 124,824   $ 160,171     $ (37,098 )
Depreciation and amortization       27,067     90,306       68  
Acquisition-related items       1,385     (11,685 )     1,170  
Stock-based compensation expense                 19,626  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 153,276   $ 238,792     $ (16,234 )
                       
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.
                       
(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
 

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$) September 30   September 30
    2025   2024   2025   2024
                         
Net earnings $ 70,887     $ 77,761     $ 140,398     $ 137,595  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (6,709 )     (7,756 )     (11,430 )     (11,985 )
Acquisition-related items   (4,100 )     (13,036 )     15,795       (9,130 )
Amortization of intangible assets   18,828       17,825       57,051       50,065  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,617       5,699       20,772       19,626  
Income tax on adjustments   (4,514 )     (6,821 )     (20,656 )     (20,210 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (197 )     97       (1,186 )     (487 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 80,812     $ 73,769     $ 200,744     $ 165,474  
                         
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in US$) September 30   September 30
    2025   2024   2025   2024
                         
Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.24     $ 1.34     $ 2.32     $ 2.26  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   0.15       0.21       0.50       0.52  
Acquisition-related items   (0.05 )     (0.28 )     0.29       (0.20 )
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   0.29       0.27       0.86       0.77  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.13       0.09       0.42       0.31  
Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.76     $ 1.63     $ 4.39     $ 3.66  
                         
Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition.
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
 
          Three months     Nine months
          ended September 30     ended September 30
      2025     2024     2025     2024
                             
Revenues   $ 1,447,565     $ 1,396,041     $ 4,114,124     $ 3,851,545  
                             
Cost of revenues     960,420       936,573       2,737,222       2,587,613  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     328,982       305,193       972,500       907,724  
Depreciation     27,807       23,584       79,392       67,376  
Amortization of intangible assets     18,828       17,825       57,051       50,065  
Acquisition-related items (1)     (4,100 )     (13,036 )     15,795       (9,130 )
Operating earnings     115,628       125,902       252,164       247,897  
Interest expense, net     18,179       22,150       56,609       61,707  
Other income, net     (1,138 )     (381 )     (2,220 )     (2,376 )
Earnings before income tax     98,587       104,133       197,775       188,566  
Income tax     27,700       26,372       57,377       50,971  
Net earnings     70,887       77,761       140,398       137,595  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings     6,709       7,756       11,430       11,985  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment     7,010       9,472       22,899       23,711  
Net earnings attributable to Company   $ 57,168     $ 60,533     $ 106,069     $ 101,899  
                             
Net earnings per common share                        
  Basic   $ 1.25     $ 1.34     $ 2.33     $ 2.27  
  Diluted     1.24       1.34       2.32       2.26  
                           
                             
Adjusted earnings per share (2)   $ 1.76     $ 1.63     $ 4.39     $ 3.66  
                             
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                        
    Basic     45,568       45,047       45,462       44,961  
    Diluted     45,924       45,336       45,732       45,163  
                                     

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands of US dollars)
           
  September 30, 2025   December 31, 2024
             
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,916   $ 227,598
Restricted cash   25,595     16,088
Accounts receivable   958,606     947,517
Prepaid and other current assets   397,243     368,150
  Current assets   1,601,360     1,559,353
Other non-current assets   28,937     28,007
Deferred income tax   2,134     2,114
Fixed assets   286,263     253,994
Operating lease right-of-use assets   275,537     240,518
Goodwill and intangible assets   2,191,125     2,110,866
  Total assets $ 4,385,356   $ 4,194,852
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 554,054   $ 541,509
Unearned revenues   217,243     190,885
Other current liabilities   64,818     23,690
Operating lease liabilities – current   58,038     53,115
Long-term debt – current   13,784     41,567
  Current liabilities   907,937     850,766
Long-term debt – non-current   1,191,438     1,257,143
Operating lease liabilities – non-current   248,749     214,423
Other liabilities   124,776     150,542
Deferred income tax   100,801     84,895
Redeemable non-controlling interests   472,172     449,337
Shareholders’ equity   1,339,483     1,187,746
  Total liabilities and equity $ 4,385,356   $ 4,194,852
             
             
Supplemental balance sheet information          
Total debt $ 1,205,222   $ 1,298,710
Total debt, net of cash   985,306     1,071,112
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(in thousands of US dollars)
 
        Three months ended     Nine months ended
        September 30     September 30
      2025     2024     2025     2024
                           
Cash provided by (used in)                        
                           
Operating activities                        
Net earnings   $ 70,887     $ 77,761     $ 140,398     $ 137,595  
Items not affecting cash:                        
  Depreciation and amortization     46,635       41,409       136,443       117,441  
  Deferred income tax     (830 )     (2,265 )     (2,420 )     (6,814 )
  Other     518       (7,155 )     29,870       7,229  
        117,210       109,750       304,291       255,451  
                           
Changes in non-cash working capital                        
  Accounts receivable     34,649       (17,343 )     19,828       (19,983 )
  Payables and accruals     (13,312 )     30,635       (26,475 )     7,353  
  Other     (12,185 )     (46,031 )     32,802       (43,866 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     126,362       77,011       330,446       198,955  
                           
Investing activities                        
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (44,469 )     (4,016 )     (96,385 )     (158,665 )
Purchases of fixed assets     (33,663 )     (26,560 )     (96,601 )     (80,882 )
Other investing activities     (1,372 )     3,715       (10,042 )     2,715  
Net cash used in investing activities     (79,504 )     (26,861 )     (203,028 )     (236,832 )
                           
Financing activities                        
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net     (36,941 )     (36,764 )     (91,768 )     99,964  
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net     (4,597 )     (3,963 )     (33,943 )     (25,405 )
Dividends paid to common shareholders     (12,501 )     (11,253 )     (36,315 )     (32,551 )
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests     (1,828 )     (3,267 )     (13,430 )     (7,737 )
Other financing activities     28,869       9,787       49,775       32,577  
Net cash used in financing activities     (26,998 )     (45,460 )     (125,681 )     66,848  
                           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     781       (151 )     88       200  
                           
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     20,641       4,539       1,825       29,171  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     224,870       231,509       243,686       206,877  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 245,511     $ 236,048     $ 245,511     $ 236,048  
Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
                         
    FirstService   FirstService        
  Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Three months ended September 30                      
                         
2025                      
  Revenues $ 605,426   $ 842,139   $     $ 1,447,565
  Adjusted EBITDA   66,363     102,087     (3,670 )     164,780
                         
  Operating earnings   53,279     73,720     (11,371 )     115,628
                         
2024                      
  Revenues $ 559,585   $ 836,456   $     $ 1,396,041
  Adjusted EBITDA   58,590     105,766     (4,382 )     159,974
                         
  Operating earnings   49,059     87,064     (10,221 )     125,902
                         
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
    Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Nine months ended September 30                      
                         
2025                      
  Revenues $ 1,723,536   $ 2,390,588   $     $ 4,114,124
  Adjusted EBITDA   173,489     265,069     (13,384 )     425,174
                         
  Operating earnings   134,152     154,728     (36,716 )     252,164
                         
2024                      
  Revenues $ 1,613,213   $ 2,238,332   $     $ 3,851,545
  Adjusted EBITDA   153,276     238,792     (16,234 )     375,834
                         
  Operating earnings   124,824     160,171     (37,098 )     247,897
                           

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566


CBJ Newsmakers

