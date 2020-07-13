FirstService to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 23, 2020

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 by press release on Thursday July 23, 2020 at approximately 7:30 am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 am ET on Thursday July 23, 2020, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-888-241-0551; or 2) for international callers, 647-427-3415.The conference call will also be accessible on our website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056 with the conference ID number 1259979. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above-noted web address for 90 days following the call.About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.FirstService generates US$2.4 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”. For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit Firstservice.com .COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 960-9566Jeremy Rakusin

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566



