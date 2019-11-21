Flair Airlines Appoints Five Vice-Presidents and One New Director

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the Canadian aviation industry is being unfairly restricted by its larger carriers, Flair Airlines continues its evolution to make travel more accessible, more affordable, and more desirable for all. A management team with strong experience in the domestic ULCC market Captain Matt Kunz is appointed to Vice-President, Flight Operations. Serving as Flair Airlines’ Chief Pilot since September 2018, Captain Kunz was previously a senior captain with Emirates Airlines. Flair airlines’ Director of Maintenance Guy Borowski is promoted to Vice-President, Maintenance. Mr. Borowski was formerly the Vice-President of Technical Operations for Spirit Airlines. Sarah Riches becomes Vice-President, Commercial after serving as Flair airlines’ Commercial Director. Ms. Riches holds previous experience from the airline Canadian North. Jocelyn Harris has been promoted from Director, Finance to Vice-President, Finance. Prior to joining Flair airlines, Ms. Harris was acting Director of Financial Accounting for the Edmonton Airport Authority. Richard Williams is named Vice-President, Human Resources. Mr. Williams served as Flair airlines’ Director of Human Resources and previously held management positions with EPCOR, Capital Power and ATCO. Sandy Burns is appointed Director, In-Flight Services. Ms. Burns has been and continues to serve as Flair airlines’ Flight Attendant Manager and has occupied management positions with WestJet Encore and JAZZ. “We are excited about our new executive team who will help Flair Airlines continue to grow as Canada’s only independent low-cost airline” says Flair’s CEO Jim Scott, “This dynamic team of industry leading aviation experts will guide Flair Airlines into the future of providing Canadians with the lowest possible airfare.” About Flair Airlines Flair Airlines has helped pioneer ultra-low fare travel in Canada. Since launching in 2017, Flair increased its fleet, route network and flight frequency in record time – now operating 120 flights per week across Canada – forcing the reduction of airfares by up to 40% in major markets. To consistently offer affordable air travel to Canadians, Flair Airlines is focused on key airports, with its main transfer hub in Edmonton and a network that supports seasonal demand. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com AttachmentFlair Airlines_Press Release_v6_20191121Justine Touaux

