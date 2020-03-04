Flair Airlines appoints John Mullins as Vice-President, Customer Experience & Airports

Edmonton, Alberta, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flair continues its journey to democratize aviation within Canada while focusing on customer experience. Flair is pleased to announce a dedicated focus to customer service and experience. This mandate is being led by Mr. John Mullins, newly appointed Vice-President of Customer Experience and Airports. Mr. Mullins holds over 30 years of senior leadership and advisory experience from Gulf Carriers and Canada 3000 Airlines. Specializing in designing and implementing superior guest services and airport strategies, Mr. Mullins will lead the flair team to higher levels of customer satisfaction while remaining rooted in safety, reliability, and efficiency.“We are pleased to add a world-class leader of customer experience and airport operations to our expanding airline.” Says Flair’s President and CEO Jim Scott, “Mr. Mullins will lead our team to achieve the highest standards of economy travel in Canada.”As a primary mandate, Mr. Mullins will first end seat reclining on all flights by summer 2020. Flair has been experimenting over the past two months with a fixed pre-recline for seats on half of its fleet. While controversial, Flair has recorded improved customer experience as a result. John Mullins states, “Following a successful pilot project, we have discovered our passengers prefer the fixed pre-set recline. We are listening keenly to our passenger’s needs and interests. We will make this change on all our aircraft just in time for the expansion into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada. Flair will continue to offer seats with spacious legroom and now with the pre-reclined seats we will make the experience comfortable for everyone on board.”About Flair AirlinesFlair is expected to carry 50% more passengers in 2020 compared to 2019. Canadians continue to discover Flair as an affordable alternative to high-cost carriers who have typically plagued Canada with expensive airfares through market dominance. Flair’s summer schedule includes Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, and St. John. For more information please visit www.flyflair.comAttachmentsJohn MullinsAirplane PicFlair Media

