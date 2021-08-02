Flair Airlines Brings Low Fare Air Travel to 4th Destination in Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The rapidly growing airline continues expansion while aiding economic recovery with low fare travel options for the Grande Prairie community

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues its rapid growth as service begins today at Grande Prairie Airport (IATA: YQU). Grande Prairie is the fourth Alberta city to benefit from Flair’s low fares. Flair Airlines is providing non-stop flights between Grande Prairie, Vancouver, and Toronto with fares available for less than $60 one-way.

“As travel and tourism comes roaring back across Canada, bringing our low-fare travel options to Grande Prairie becomes crucial. We will deliver more choice and more competition for air travel. Our offering of low-fare travel is a powerful tool in economic recovery as it ensures everyone can afford to go places, reconnect with family, and explore the country” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Residents of Grande Prairie and the Peace Region have been paying way too much, for way too long, and Flair is here to provide affordable options to Toronto and Vancouver.”

“The Grande Prairie Airport is focused on our mission of efficiency and affordability for air travel in our region. Flair brings a whole new meaning to affordability and the addition of direct service to these major centers provides travelers in the Peace Region with unprecedented air travel options,” says Brian Grant, CEO, Grande Prairie Airport.

Grand Prairie is among three new destinations Flair is adding to its network in August along with Abbotsford and Charlottetown. Flair serves 20 Canadian cities and continues to grow with the addition of service to 5 US cities this fall. With an ambitious goal to grow to 50 aircraft in 5 years, Flair is rapidly expanding as it brings ULCC service to Canadians.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 20 cities across Canada. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

