Flair Airlines Brings Low Fares to Montreal with first ever ULCC domestic flights

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), is expanding service to include Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (IATA code: YUL) starting July 1, 2021, with direct flights to Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax and Abbotsford.

The addition of Flair’s service to Montreal marks an incredible milestone for the airline as it brings the first domestic ULCC service to the region. Flair’s network continues to grow within Canada as new aircraft are added to their fleet and preparation continues for the safe restart of travel. Flair’s ambitious expansion focuses on domestic markets first, ensuring all Canadians are connected with affordable travel options.

“We are excited to bring ULCC service to Montreal and to provide our low fares to a region where Canadians have been paying far too much for far too long,” says Stephen Jones, President & CEO. “Providing affordable air travel within Canada is an essential first step in restarting travel and tourism. We know there is a need for ULCC service in Montreal and are thrilled to bring our low fares to the area.”

Flair was one of the first airlines to focus its network exclusively on essential domestic travel during the pandemic. Flair continues to operate only essential service through April and will begin increasing service in May as vaccinations continue and anticipation of travel returns.

“We know there will be a need for affordable airfare once it is safe for us to travel again. As a ULCC, Flair doesn’t have the overhead and costs associated with legacy organizations and networks. This allows our efficiencies to be passed along in our pricing. Families and friends are eagerly waiting to connect, and Flair is here to ensure they can afford to fly once it is safe again to travel.”

One-way fares on several of the new Montreal routes start as low as $49 with taxes and fees included. In addition, Flair provides COVID Coverage which allows passengers to easily change their travel plans given the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Bookings are now available for the newly announced routes for travel through October 30, 2021, at flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 19 cities across Canada. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

Flair Airlines Montreal Service (July 1, 2021 – October 30, 2021)

Route Service Begins Frequency YUL-YVR 01-July-21 M, Tu, Th, F, Sa, Su YUL-YYZ 01-July-21 Daily YUL-YHZ 03-July-21 M, W, Sa, Su YUL-YXX 03-Aug-21 Tu, W, Sa

