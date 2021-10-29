Flair Airlines expansion to the U.S. begins with first flights to Florida and Las Vegas

Edmonton, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), expands service into the United States Sunday as the airline reaches a major milestone as part of its unprecedented growth. Flair’s rapidly expanding fleet and network is changing the way Canadians travel, and the inaugural flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas mark the start of ultra low fares for travel outside of Canada.

Flair’s inaugural flights to the US are:

October 31, 2021:

Flight #334 – Ottawa (YOW) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), 7:00am EST – 10:30am EST

Flight #144 – Toronto (YYZ) to Orlando Sanford (SFB), 11:15am EST – 2:00pm EST

Flight #111 – Toronto (YYZ) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), 12:00pm EST – 3:20pm EST

November 2, 2021:

Flight #176 – Toronto (YYZ) to Las Vegas (LAS), 1:00pm EST – 3:00pm MST

“Flair’s launch of service to the US is an important milestone in our mission to make air travel affordable for everyone,” said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “We continue to change the way Canadians think about air travel as they discover the freedom and benefits our low fares provide in their travels. We are thrilled to bring iconic US destinations like Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale into our network of Canadian travelers who are anxious to get back to exploring the world.”

“Las Vegas has long been a favorite destination for visitors hailing from all parts of Canada,” said Chris Jones, Chief Marketing Officer for the Clark County Department of Aviation. “As both the U.S. and Canadian governments relax restrictions on international travel, Flair’s newest service from Toronto, with more markets to follow, will expand the opportunity for Canadians to conveniently enjoy the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

“Canada is one of Orlando Sanford International Airport’s most exciting opportunities to generate additional passenger traffic. We just completed a major terminal expansion and update and we are proud that Flair Airlines is making use of these improvements,” said Tom Nolan, President and CEO, Orlando Sanford International Airport

Flair is in the midst of exponential growth as it continues to expand into new markets while it takes delivery of new 737 MAX aircraft. The growing fleet of aircraft provide Flair remarkable fuel savings and reduce the airline’s CO2 emissions by 14%. Flair is striving to become Canada’s greenest airline as it grows its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2025.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 28 cities across Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.



