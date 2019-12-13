FLI™ Tops LeafLink List of Best-Selling Vapes in the Nation

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nutritional High International Inc. (“Nutritional High” or the “Company“) (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF) is pleased to announce that Palo Verde LLC (“Palo Verde”), who manufactures and sells the Company’s FLI™ (“FLI”) branded products in Colorado under a licensing agreement, has won the LeafLink List 2019 award for the best-selling vaporizer in the nation.LeafLink, which is live in 25 territories across North America, created LeafLink List by analyzing the orders between 1,300+ cannabis brands and 4,000+ retailers from January 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2019. The Best-Seller categories represent the most popular brands and products on the platform in 2019.“Our focus on market penetration and sell-through in Southern Colorado is proving to be a successful strategy,” commented Chris Hanna, Sales Director at FLI. “With 80% of Southern Colorado currently ordering consistently, we are looking forward to expanding our reach and mirroring these results in the rest of our territories. With consistent and popular flavors like Palisade Peach OG and Blueberry Kush, we are excited to be expanding production to meet overwhelming consumer demand.”“We are honored to be recognized amongst an excellent group of peers,” commented Adam Szweras, CEO of Nutritional High. “We have been working diligently to grow the business and expand sales, and while we still have a long road ahead of us, it’s always nice to receive appreciation for our efforts. There are no shortcuts to success in this hyper-competitive industry and I want to give a big congratulations to the team in Colorado who has worked tirelessly to take this business from an idea to a reality.”About Nutritional High International Inc.Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively with licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLI™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market through its wholly owned subsidiaries in California and Oregon, as well as Colorado where its FLI™ products are manufactured by a third-party licensed producer. In California, the Company distributes its products and products manufactured by other leading producers through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc. and is entering the Nevada, Washington State and Canadian markets in the near future.For updates on the Company’s activities and highlights of the Company’s press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com .About LeafLinkLeafLink, one of the largest wholesale marketplaces in the cannabis industry, is defining the way thousands of cannabis brands and retailers manage and track their orders and relationships so they can focus on growing their businesses. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, and is live in 25 territories across North America. LeafLink processes over $1.4B+ in annual orders, making up an estimated 23% of US wholesale cannabis commerce. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than US$51 million to date.For further information, please contact:David Posner

Chairman of the Board

Nutritional High International Inc.

647-985-6727

Email: dposner@nutritionalhigh.com Ethan Karayannopoulos

Director, Investor Relations

Nutritional High International Inc.

416-777-6175

Email: ethan@nutritionalhigh.com NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of applicable approvals. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.The Company’s securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information expressed in this press release include, but are not limited to: obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals including acquiring and renewing U.S. state, local or other licenses, the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, market and general economic conditions of the cannabis sector or otherwise.

CBJ Newsmakers