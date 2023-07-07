FlightHub Group and Imperial Tobacco Canada Collaborate to Prioritize Employee Mental Health through Travel Benefits Program

Montreal, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FlightHub Group, the parent company of travel booking websites FlightHub and justfly.com, is delighted to partner with Imperial Tobacco Canada, an organization that also believes in travel as a means to promote mental health in the workplace. Imperial Tobacco Canada, recognized again in 2023 as a top employer, is bonifying employee perks by offering FlightHub Group’s travel benefits program. By joining hands with FlightHub Group, Imperial Tobacco Canada has once again put their employees’ well-being at the forefront of their decision.

FlightHub’s extensive network and partnerships with major airlines allow Imperial Tobacco Canada’s employees to access competitive prices and tailor-made travel itineraries, ensuring their vacations are stress-free and memorable. Beyond the exclusive rebates and other benefits offered, FlightHub Group’s program empowers employee-centric organizations that value the impact that travel has on employee morale and engagement level. “As we all know, travel has a number of benefits for mental health in general. After the many restrictions to which the industry and travelers have been exposed to in recent years, we are excited to partner with Imperial Tobacco Canada, another forward-thinking company. By offering exclusive travel perks, we aim to prioritize the mental health of Imperial Tobacco Canada employees, allowing them to recharge, relax, and return to work with renewed energy and enthusiasm,” says Christopher Cave, CEO of FlightHub Group.

Lito Charet, Vice-President of HR and Inclusion at Imperial Tobacco Canada says, “Our people-first culture is what drives our success. Employee mental health and well-being is our number one priority. We continuously seek to build partnerships with like minded companies, and FlightHub was a natural fit for us.’”

FlightHub Group enables companies to stand out from the crowd by offering an innovative employee perks program that promotes work-life balance and improved mental health through travel. FlightHub Group’s program is available to all North American companies wishing to diversify their company perks to employees. To find out more about this program, please visit the Employee Travel Benefits Program .

About FlightHub Group

Headquartered in Montreal, FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub and Justfly , two of North America’s leading online travel agencies. FlightHub makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. With millions of customers served each year, its goal is to offer travelers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries and exceptional customer service. Since 2012, its cutting-edge booking technology has created more than 30 million connections.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is a leader in tobacco and vaping products in Canada, and a member of the world’s most dominant tobacco group: BAT. BAT is a global, multi-category consumer goods company with operations in more than 180 markets. Its vision is to build a Better TomorrowTM by mitigating the health impacts of our activities through a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for its consumers. Its solid foundation and leading-edge innovation skills enable it to create more sustainable products for its adult consumers, and more sustainable businesses for its colleagues, shareholders and communities.



