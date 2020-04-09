FLORA GROWTH APPOINTS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flora Growth Corp. (“Flora” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Evan Veryard as the new Vice President of Investor Relations.

Evan Veryard starts this position after serving as President of Capital 10X, a digital investor relations consultancy focused on the cannabis and metals industries. During his time at Capital 10X, Mr. Veryard worked with public and private companies on their digital investor relations strategies to help them drive out more clear messaging and increase investor awareness. Mr. Veryard is also the Founder and Chairman of a national charity, Focus Forward for Indigenous Youth, where he led the organization through its first two pilot projects and the construction of two northern 4-season greenhouses. In addition, during his time as Chairman of Focus Forward, Mr. Veryard helped secure partnerships and funding from international organizations and federal and provincial governments. Mr. Veryard obtained his Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from McGill University and Master’s of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the Royal Military College of Canada.Evan Veryard commented on his new role, “I’m very excited to be joining Flora at this pivotal time in its growth trajectory. With a strong management team and a solid strategy focused on low-cost, high-quality organic CBD production, I think the upside is significant. I look forward to working with investors and helping the Flora team close on its Regulation A+ offering and moving towards a public listing at the right time for the Company and its shareholders.”The appointment of Mr. Veryard fills a vacant role at the Company and strengthens the team’s capabilities at this important time. Damian Lopez, Flora’s CEO, commented: “On behalf of the Flora management and board, I’d like to welcome Evan to the Flora team. Evan has a wealth of experience in the cannabis space, particularly in investor relations and shareholder communications. Flora’s business is growing at a rapid pace and Evan’s appointment will ensure that we’re able to continue to keep all of our shareholders well informed.”Flora Growth Corp.At Flora, we are building the world’s largest and lowest cost vertically-integrated producer of organic cannabis oils, CBD-infused foods & beverages, and pharmaceutical-grade, medical and cosmetic-grade derivatives from the cannabis plant.For further information, contact:

Evan Veryard

+1 416 571 9037

evan.veryard@floragrowth.ca

Website: www.floragrowth.ca Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company’s operations, including Evan Veryard’s appointment, the Regulation A+ offering and the potential public listing, and the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

