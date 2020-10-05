Flora Welcomes Beauty Authority Paulina Vega as the Founding Partner of Flora Beauty

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flora Growth Corp. (“Flora” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Paulina Vega has joined the company as the founding partner of its Flora Beauty division. In her role as founder, she will help develop and position the brands under Flora Beauty on a global scale.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce475f1b-3e52-4f6b-9bd6-1500db7f4602“In order to build globally recognized beauty brands, you need a leading authority to set the vision,” commented Flora Growth’s President of Consumer Goods, Luis Merchan. “We believe there is no better leader for Flora Beauty than Paulina Vega. She is a strong Colombian force in the beauty industry and will bring invaluable expertise and global awareness to the brands.”By leveraging her deep connections with consumers, Mrs. Vega will help ensure Flora Beauty’s products deliver on the ever-changing needs of today’s beauty market. As a trend-setter and global beauty influencer, she will help drive sales through e-commerce channels and further Flora’s goal of helping consumers restore and thrive.About Paulina VegaPaulina Vega is a renowned figure in the fashion and beauty industry. She is a former Miss Universe (2014) and Miss Colombia (2013) and a proud ambassador for Latin Americans. She has served as a TV host, a partner for fragrance brands, and as the face of fashion houses. Since making her global debut, Mrs. Vega has dedicated significant efforts to support social causes around the world.Paulina Vega commented on her role with Flora Beauty, “I’m excited by the opportunity to develop beauty products that will delight consumers with positive experiences and help them live healthier each day. Based on my past experiences in branding, I know I can help grow Flora Beauty globally, especially in this new and emerging CBD-beauty space.”Luis Merchan continued, “In an era where luxury and mass-market brands are increasingly connecting with consumers through digital channels, having someone with Paulina’s reach will propel Flora Beauty’s growth and ensure we continually meet delight consumers.”About Flora BeautyFlora Beauty is Flora Growth’s beauty and cosmetics division that produces organic beauty and skincare products with CBD to help consumers restore and thrive. The division currently has two lifestyle brands that will be produced using Flora’s CBD-oil.Flora Beauty’s Mind Naturals brand will cater to the mass-market and is intended for consumers who are price sensitive and prioritize value. In contrast, Flora Beauty’s Awe brand will cater to the prestige market and is intended for consumers who value customized and personal experiences.Both brands incorporate the present-day expectations of consumers by focusing on high quality products with natural ingredients and prioritizing social responsibility and the environment.Earlier this Summer, Flora Beauty announced the soft launch of its Mind Naturals brand, initially selling its products via electronic channels ( https://mindskincare.com/ ) and targeting customers in Colombia and the United States. Flora Beauty’s Awe brand is expected to launch ecommerce sales later in 2020, while the launch of brick and mortar retail stores is expected by the Fall of 2021. Flora Growth Corp.Flora is a vertically integrated cannabis company striving to be a globally recognized cannabis brand by leveraging low-cost production of cannabis to supply CBD oil to our portfolio of consumer and medical brands. Flora prioritizes organic ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio to create products that help consumers restore and thrive.For further information, contact:

Evan Veryard

+1 416 571 9037

evan.veryard@floragrowth.ca

Website: www.floragrowth.ca Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company’s operations, including the partnership with Paulina Vega, the development of Flora’s consumer facing divisions, the Company’s strategy, and future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.



