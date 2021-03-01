Flow Water Inc. Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Original Founder and CEO Nicholas Reichenbach will assume new role as Flow‘s Founder & Executive Chairman

Senior global bottled water executive, Maurizio Patarnello, to become new Flow CEOTORONTO and NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flow Water Inc. (Flow®, or Flow Alkaline Spring Water), one of the fastest-growing premium water brands in North America, today announced the appointment of a new CEO, Mr. Maurizio Patarnello. Mr. Patarnello will play a key role in scaling Flow to meet its goal of becoming one of North America’s premier sustainable mineral spring water and wellness beverage companies.Mr. Patarnello joins Flow after an impressive 27+ year career working for Nestlé, and during his tenure he assumed various positions of increasing responsibility around the world, including throughout western and eastern Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. In 2017 he was appointed CEO and Chairman of Nestlé Waters, a role that he occupied through the end of 2019.He has dedicated the large majority of his career to the bottled water business, in which he significantly contributed to Nestlé Waters’ growth of iconic multibillion dollar brands such as Nestle Pure Life, Perrier, San Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Poland Spring. He is also a pioneer in the global consumer health movement from carbonated soft drinks to bottled water.“Just weeks after we announced our intent to take Flow public, it is incredibly energizing to have someone of Maurizio’s stature and expertise join the Flow family, and his leadership will help us accelerate our growth, hone our strategy and execution, and scale our business in North America,” Reichenbach said. “His experience in the premium bottled water space and his business acumen will be invaluable as we build Flow together into a leading North American mineral spring water and beverage brand. I’m proud to have led Flow from its inception to being a high-growth company that is now ready to go public and am so grateful be able to hand the reins to such a seasoned executive like Maurizio, while taking on a new active role as Executive Chairman.”“I am thrilled to join the highly professional and dynamic executive team and lead Flow with Nicholas and the Board, as we stand on the precipice of an important evolution of the company and of water and beverage aisles across North America. Flow has tapped directly into the modern consumer’s desire for high quality sustainable water and functional beverage products and is poised to be a market leader in the space. Accelerating Flow’s growth will be our main goal in the coming years. I expect great things to come,” says incoming Flow CEO Maurizio Patarnello.About Flow®Flow Water Inc. (“Flow Alkaline Spring Water™” or “Flow®”) is a premium spring water company with a diversified line of wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow’s premium spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter, and in 6, 12, and 24 pack formats. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH at the source. As part of its ongoing innovation into functional “better-for-you” beverages, Flow recently introduced new lines of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors, and vitamin-infused waters with certified organic flavors.Founded in 2015 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Reichenbach founded Flow believing that its spring water products should be packaged in renewable plant-based Tetra Pak™ cartons using sustainable manufacturing operations.Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 25,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.SOURCE Flow Water Inc.For more information on Flow, please visit flowhydration.com, or contact in the US: ICR, Inc. – Investors: Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com, and Media: Cory.Ziskind@icrinc.com; and, in Canada: Natasha Koifman, nk@nkpr.net, and Melissa Augimeri, melissa@nkpr.netPhotos accompanying this announcement are available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/081a7e48-4bc3-432b-855f-956da23aaa73https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/988e7f18-e17b-469c-b889-cce77298c04ehttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/301770e0-0c91-431b-8db2-3f116ebc6929



