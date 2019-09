UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced that the Bank has leased a new Hicksville location, at 268 North Broadway. Hicksville, NY. This new full-service location is planned to open in December 2019.