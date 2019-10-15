FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. Announces Private Placement of Up to $6 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., (TSX-V: FLY) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of engagement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord Genuity” or the “Agent“), pursuant to which Canaccord Genuity, acting as agent for the Company, has agreed to offer for sale Units of the Company (the “Units”), on a “commercially reasonable efforts” private placement basis, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $1.25 (the “Issue Price”) for total gross proceeds of up to $6 million (the “Offering”).Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.75 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering (the “Closing Date”).The Company has granted the Agent an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to increase the Offering size by an additional 720,000 Units, for additional gross proceeds of $900,000, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date.In consideration for its services, Canaccord Genuity (together with any members of the selling group, if any) shall receive a fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering as well as agent warrants (“Agent Warrants”) in an amount equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Agent Warrant shall be exercisable for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date into one Share at a price of $1.25 per Share.The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to assist in the funding of new development programs to diversify the Company’s product offering, to expand the Company’s sales and marketing efforts in order to accelerate sales, to augment the working capital needs of the Company which have become greater due to recent business expansion and for general working capital purposes.All of the securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a hold period of 4 months plus a day from the date of issuance. Completion of the Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.FLYHT’s mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. Globally, and for more than 20 years, airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed FLYHT’s differentiated aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring, and streaming of operational, maintenance and weather data. FLYHT is publicly traded as FLY in Canada on the TSX.V; and as FLYLF in the USA on the OTCQX. FLYHT is based in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information visit www.flyht.com .Join us on social media!

www.flyht.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Neither the Shares nor the Warrant have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in the Unites States, or any other jurisdiction, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes”, an or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the terms and conditions of the Offering, including the anticipated use of proceeds thereof. This forward-looking information reflects the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the market acceptance of the Offering; the ability of the Company to complete the Offering in a timely manner; and the receipt of all required approvals for the Offering. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market price for securities; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals (as applicable). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.‎ There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law neither the Company nor Canaccord Genuity assumes any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change._The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

