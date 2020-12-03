FLYHT Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, taking place December 8-9, 2020. Mr. Tempany will present virtually on Tuesday, December 8, at 2:15 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. MT). Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the two-day event. To register for the conference: Click Here.13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference, taking place December 15-15, 2020. Mr. Tempany will present virtually on Tuesday, December 15, at 11:20 a.m. ET (9:20 a.m. MT). To register for the conference: Click Here.A live audio webcast and archive of both presentations will be available using the webcast links above and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.For more information about either conference or to schedule a meeting with the FLYHT management team, please contact FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information view our latest presentation here , or visit www.flyht.comContact Information:Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/



CBJ Newsmakers