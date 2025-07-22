Fobi AI Appoints Cybersecurity and Web3 Visionary Uddeshya Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer  

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV | FOBIF: OTCQB), a global leader in AI-driven real-time data analytics, today announced the appointment of technology pioneer Uddeshya Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Agrawal, a serial entrepreneur and recognized innovator in cybersecurity and Web3, will lead Fobi’s technology vision and execution during its next phase of strategic growth.

Agrawal brings exceptional familiarity with Fobi’s systems, having previously directed a critical platform upgrade and led an offshore team in developing an unlaunched product for the company. His established working relationship with Fobi, combined with access to a vast network of elite developers, provides an immediate “plug-and-play” talent pool essential for accelerating project scalability.

Agrawal’s remarkable journey began at age 12 when he was recognized among India’s youngest cybersecurity talents. By his early 20s, he had already built and sold a predictive AI analytics firm to a major U.S. telecom corporation, launched multiple Web3 platforms serving millions globally, and pioneered enterprise-grade blockchain solutions. Beyond his entrepreneurial achievements, he is a respected thought leader who regularly mentors emerging technologists at premier universities and international conferences, shaping the future of the global tech ecosystem.

“The best technology doesn’t just solve problems, it rewrites the rules,” stated Agrawal. “At Fobi, we’re not merely going to be adopting basic AI and Web3, we are focused on designing the future of decentralized intelligence.”

Agrawal’s appointment delivers significant strategic value for stakeholders. His proven track record includes generating substantial revenue through ventures that established new benchmarks in AI, Web3, and cybersecurity. This experience combined with his history of developing blockchain and AI solutions ahead of mass adoption, positions Fobi with a distinct first-mover advantage. His immediate access to top-tier development talent further ensures rapid execution of the company’s vision.

Fobi CEO, Rob Anson states: “Under Agrawal’s leadership, Fobi will integrate its established mobile wallet credentialing and data intelligence capabilities into a secure, AI-powered Web3 ecosystem. Uddeshya doesn’t just envision the future—he builds it. Uddeshya’s appointment accelerates our mission to make AI and Web3 actionable for businesses worldwide. Having strategically laid the groundwork in recent months, we’re now launching a transformative initiative merging Web3, AI, and real-time data to revolutionize business operations. Today marks the beginning of this new chapter—stay tuned for what comes next.”

Fobi extends sincere appreciation to outgoing CTO Jon Haydock for his valuable contributions to the company’s development.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi’s business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi’s technology; and the viability of Fobi’s business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



