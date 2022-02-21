Focus on employee wellbeing leads Sodexo to win Montreal’s Top Employers of the Year.

Montreal, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The special designation recognizes employers in the Greater Montreal who lead their respective industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“It means a lot to get this award; it is a testament to our many years of prioritizing the wellbeing of our employees,” said Suzanne Bergeron, President of Sodexo Canada. “Wellbeing is more than just the physical health of our people – it is the emotional health, community help, professional development and an inclusive workplace that all defines wellbeing at Sodexo.”

Beyond wellbeing, Sodexo supports ongoing employee development with tuition subsidies for courses at external institutions. Likewise, Sodexo manages a variety of in-house training initiatives, including specialized programs for team members at all levels.



