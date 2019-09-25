Following Record Q2 Results, Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Home Care Business in Massachusetts

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50™ ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”), dated September 25, 2019, to acquire a home care services company (“the Target”) located in Massachusetts. The Target reported unaudited revenues of approximately $1,270,000, net income of approximately $63,300 and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $85,500 for the year ended December 31, 2018. All amounts are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise specified.Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition is to be made for total cash consideration of $375,000 and will be paid from cash on hand. The acquisition is expected to close in early November, 2019 and is expected to be immediately accretive. Closing of the acquisition is subject to final due diligence and lender approval.“The Massachusetts market has represented our largest area of expansion,” said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. “On closing, this tuck-in acquisition will complement our existing operations.”About Nova LeapNova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved 877% revenue growth in 2018 through a geographically focused expansion plan and achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 4 different U.S. states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island as well as Halifax, Nova Scotia. NON-GAAP MEASURE:Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net loss, before acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings, the Company’s expected annualized recurring revenue run rate and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the Company’s ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com . CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For further information: Christopher Dobbin, CPA, CA

Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp.

T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177

CBJ Newsmakers