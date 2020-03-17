Food Bank Needs Public’s Help to Ensure Neighbours Have Food During COVID-19 Outbreak

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank is working to ensure those living in poverty can continue to access food. They anticipate an increase in clients looking for support in the coming weeks and will require $840,000 to keep the shelves stocked during this crisis – $360,000 more than anticipated.

The Food Bank is asking the public to support with cash donations to ensure that:When vulnerable families can’t afford to stock up on food, the Food Bank will have enough for themIf some food bank locations in Mississauga are forced to close, the Food Bank can provide special emergency distribution right to familiesWith schools closed for three weeks, the Food Bank can distribute meals and snacks to kids who usually receive them at school or in before/after school clubsEven though many groups have cancelled their planned food drives and fundraising events, shelves will be stocked for anyone who may need foodThe Food Bank can purchase food when food donations are not being made“We rely on community donations year-round, but we need an additional $360,000 now during this crisis to ensure our most vulnerable have food to eat,” said Meghan Nicholls, executive director of The Mississauga Food Bank. “For those who are able, please consider a special donation to help your neighbours.”Donations can be made at 905-270-5589, themississaugafoodbank.org , or by mail at 3121 Universal Drive, Mississauga, L4X 2E2.For those in Mississauga who need to access food due to financial hardship, please visit themississaugafoodbank.org to find your nearest food program.

CBJ Newsmakers