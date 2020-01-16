For the love of Pancakes: Fuwa Fuwa Sets its Sights on Canada-Wide Expansion 

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fuwa Fuwa, Toronto’s first specialty shop for soufflé pancakes, announced that it has set its sights on expansion as several new franchise groups have signed on to grow the brand. Fuwa Fuwa hopes to see expansion across Canada in 2020 with the availability of additional franchising opportunities.

The Japanese pancake restaurant’s all-fluff-no-bluff soufflé desserts quickly gained popularity with its flagship location in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood in 2018. Since then, Fuwa Fuwa has expanded to two additional locations including its latest venture inside Square One Shopping Center .Each pancake at Fuwa Fuwa is hand-made to order with fresh ingredients. Each dish begins with egg whites whipped to soft peaks, essential to their final airy quality, and is topped with a selection of fruits, creams, syrups and house sauces. Fuwa Fuwa also offers additional Japanese dessert classics, such as the matcha roll cake, and specialty hot and cold drinks.Square One Shopping Centre sees 24 million shoppers each year, many drawn in by the sprawling 5,000 square foot Food District. As the brand continues to experience a steady upsurge in sales and traffic, the move to open a Fuwa Fuwa location at Square One Shopping Centre was an important step toward the long-term strategic plan of expanding nationally. “We have already been able to attract accomplished franchise partners that have considerable experience and are looking for a unique concept to invest into. Franchising is an important step forward and we believe that we are setting a strong foundation for our future partners to grow with us,” said Lau.Fuwa Fuwa’s franchising model is designed to enable passionate young professionals to deliver happiness and high-quality unique products through standardized operating, strategic marketing and promotion and management processes. Alongside the opening for the new Square One location, the company plans to expand across Canada in 2020, with ten new stores slated for Ontario and Western Canada. A fourth store is already in the works at SmartCentres Vaughan and slated to open in March.“Fuwa Fuwa has real momentum and we aren’t slowing down anytime soon,” said Lau. “We have many more franchise opportunities for those interested in joining the Fuwa Fuwa family and I have no doubt that we will continue to show impressive growth as we expand into new markets.”Fuwa Fuwa invests strategically in traditional and digital marketing as well as PR and has been covered by major publications alongside sweeping award categories for Toronto’s top flapjacks and best brunch.Square One Shopping Centre is located at 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga. Fuwa Fuwa will host its grand opening inside Square One on January 18, 2020. The store will be celebrating the opening day with one free Fuwa Fuwa Signature Pancake (Original Soufflé Pancake, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana) per person for the first 200 guests, and a free bubble tea with the purchase of a pancake.About Fuwa FuwaFuwa Fuwa, meaning “fluffy fluffy,” was the first Japanese soufflé pancake shop to open in Toronto. Co-owned by Yuka Naka and Benson Lau, the restaurant specializes in fluffy soufflé pancakes and in-house made Japanese desserts. Traditionally served after weddings to symbolize good fortune and bring happiness, these pancakes are the perfect dish for every occasion – breakfast to dinner, weddings to corporate events and birthdays. Served with Canadian maple syrup, or topped with fresh berries, cream and house-made sauces, the aim at Fuwa Fuwa is simple – to spread happiness, one pancake at a time. More information can be found at www.fuwafuwapancakes.com | Facebook | Instagram Downtown Location

408 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON M5S 2N5Midtown Location

2471 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4P 2H6For Further Information:

Delia Loveless

Public Relations

pr@fuwafuwapancakes.com Media assets available here .

