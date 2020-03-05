For the third straight year, Arbor Memorial Inc. named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Memorial Inc. was recognized for the third time for its business performance, innovation and continued growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2020 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

Now in its 27th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.A trusted family-owned business since 1947 and an industry leader, Arbor Memorial offers a local feel with a national reach. The company has over 120 locations in communities across Canada, providing services to over 25,000 families annually.Being recognized for a third straight year demonstrates Arbor’s commitment to the families it serves by pursuing innovation and operational excellence; and recruiting, developing and retaining the best employees. Arbor is proud that many of its employees, including those on the senior management team have well over two decades tenure with the organization. It is Arbor’s belief that this longevity and commitment to the organization, while working in one of the most sensitive and challenging industries, speaks both to the company’s dedication to maintaining an engaged workforce, and the privilege it is for Arbor to provide expert and compassionate guidance to its customers, whose needs are always top-of-mind.“Businesses today are faced with many challenges and must stay focused and agile in order to sustain and drive growth. They need to demonstrate resilience and commitment to their people, their purpose and their competitive position in the Canadian business world and this year’s Best Managed winners are doing just that,” said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “These companies can celebrate their accomplishments today, and should be excited for tomorrow.”Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2020 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) a clear and concise strategy, capability to invest in R&D, tools and proprietary equipment, and a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility.“We are so pleased to be selected again as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies,” says David Scanlan, Chairman and President & CEO of Arbor Memorial Inc. “This recognition is testament to the hard work of our employees throughout our organization, and how this reflects to the level of service we are honoured to provide to families across the country.”“It is a pleasure to recognize Canada’s Best Managed Platinum companies who have consistently raised the bar on what it means to succeed today and in the future,” said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. “They set the highest of standards when it comes to best-in-class customer service, a highly engaged and diverse workforce and being able to give back to the communities in which they live and work.”2020 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 1, 2020. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX GroupAbout Arbor Memorial Inc.

Arbor Memorial is a trusted family-owned Canadian company with deep roots in diverse communities across the country. Established in 1947, Arbor has over 120 locations, and 23 of our cemeteries have full-service funeral homes on premises, offering complete service to our families. With over 2500 dedicated and highly-trained staff, Arbor has solidified itself as a standard-bearer in the industry, with a long history of excellence and strategic growth. It is our privilege to provide expert guidance and customized services that help families honour, respect and celebrate loved ones. For further information, please visit www.arbormemorial.comAbout Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca. Media Contact: Arbor Memorial Inc.:

