Foran Announces Exercise of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foran Mining Corporation (TSX.V: FOM) (“Foran” or the “Company”) announces that management, directors and a former director of the Company have exercised stock options to acquire 2,360,000 common shares of the Company; 625,000 at a price of $0.20 per share and 1,735,000 at a price of $0.11 per share for total proceeds to the Company of $315,850. These options were set to expire on January 20, 2020 and March 8, 2021, respectively.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. The McIlvenna Bay Project, Foran's flagship asset located within the Hanson Lake District, sits just 65 kilometres from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 kilometres.McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. This world class Metallogenic Belt is host to 29 past and present producing mines, including Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s 777 and Lalor operations. The Company has completed work programs and an updated resource estimate in preparation for producing a prefeasibility study on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit.Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM".



