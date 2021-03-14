Ford Announces Two Recalls

CBJ – Ford Motor Co. has issued two safety recalls involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America, including about 275,000 in Canada.

One recall is for the Takata driver-side front airbags for 2006-12 Ford Fusion, 2007-10 Ford Edge, 2007-11 Ford Ranger, 2006-11 Mercury Milan, 2006-12 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ and 2007-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles.

The airbags contain an absorbing propellant that may degrade during exposure to prolonged high temperatures and humidity, which could result in a rupture during deployment.

The second recall involves tires from Continental Tire of America. Affected tires can potentially experience sudden air loss or tread loss from a break in the side wall. The recall affects just over 3,000 vehicles sold in Canada.

