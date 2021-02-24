Ford Asks U.S. for EV Support

CBJ — Ford Motor Company’s CEO Jim Farley is asking the U.S. government to support electronic battery production and charging infrastructure as a means of speeding up the new technology into the public realm.

U.S. President Joe Biden has met with lawmakers to determine the best course of action for securing supplies of electric vehicle batteries and semiconductors used in new electric vehicles, rare earths and for pharmaceutical applications.

General Motors is also looking for assistance from the U.S. government as a means of enhancing the development of the initiative.

Ford plans to work with international partners to develop electric vehicle architectures for less profitable vehicles in Europe and China.

