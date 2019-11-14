Thursday, November 14, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Ford Mustang: Electric SUV

CBJ — For the past 50-plus years we’ve come to know the name Ford Mustang being synonymous with muscle cars. While that still holds true, Ford Motor Co. is also planning to name its new electric SUV the Mustang as well.

The SUV will be available to consumers in Canada, U.S. and Europe.  Orders will be taken as of Monday, November 18 and the SUV will be among a more than dozen all-electric automobiles the company plans to launch by 2022 as part of a conscious effort to move away from traditional gas-powered automobiles.

It’s believed Ford has a budget of about $12 billion put towards the transition to the new electric technology.

