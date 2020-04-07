Ford Producing Face Shields

CBJ — Ford Motor Company of Canada is now producting face shields at its Windsor location. The shift in manufacturing to the shields is to help protect Canadian medical personnel and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford is working closely with the Ontario and federal governments to distribute face shields throughout the province, and across Canada. Shipments are scheduled to start this week.

“Ford of Canada has a long history of supporting Canada and its communities in times of need,” said Dean Stoneley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company of Canada. “By repurposing our production facilities in Windsor to meet the urgent demand for face shields, we can help protect the lives of our heroic healthcare professionals and first responders as they continue to treat the most vulnerable among us.”

“I am incredibly grateful to our members at Ford in Windsor for doing a tremendous service for their community and their country during this national emergency,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. “I commend Ford for working with Unifor to ensure that strict health and safety protocols are in place that will ensure our members can manufacture badly needed medical supplies and return home safely to their homes and families.”

Additional contribution of essential equipment made by Ford of Canada and its employees include the donation of 2,900 pairs of Nitrile gloves to the Brampton Civic Hospital by Ford of Canada’s Bramalea Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton, Ontario, and the donation of 80 N95 masks to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital by Ford of Canada’s national headquarters.

