Ford Recall

CBJ — Ford is recalling more than 260,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. because of concerns the tailgates could open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years.

Water could seep into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches. Cargo being carried in the back of the truck could then fall out onto the road, potentially causing a major hazard.

As of now Ford has received no reports of damage or injuries related to the tailgate issue.

Owners will be notified about a fix sometime in January.

